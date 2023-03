videoDetails

Around Rupees 40 Lakh Looted from a man near Red Fort

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

40 lakh rupees were stolen from the bag of a bike rider on the crowded road near Red Fort. Police arrested 2 accused in this case. From whom the police recovered an amount of Rs 38 lakh. The video of this robbery has also surfaced