Arpita Mukherjee's driver revealed the Mystery!

Arpita Mukherjee's driver Pranab Bhattacharya has confirmed that several luxury cars are missing for the past three months. He said that he only had the responsibility of escorting them to the Honda City. He was never allowed to drive the rest of the cars.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

