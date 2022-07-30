NewsVideos

Arpita Mukherjee's driver revealed the Mystery!

Arpita Mukherjee's driver Pranab Bhattacharya has confirmed that several luxury cars are missing for the past three months. He said that he only had the responsibility of escorting them to the Honda City. He was never allowed to drive the rest of the cars.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Arpita Mukherjee's driver Pranab Bhattacharya has confirmed that several luxury cars are missing for the past three months. He said that he only had the responsibility of escorting them to the Honda City. He was never allowed to drive the rest of the cars.

All Videos

BJP President JP Nadda's mega road show in Patna
1:52
BJP President JP Nadda's mega road show in Patna
Why did the new excise policy fail in Delhi
13:7
Why did the new excise policy fail in Delhi
Uproar over Governor Koshyari's statement
3:39
Uproar over Governor Koshyari's statement
5 student leaders are being investigated by ED
8:13
5 student leaders are being investigated by ED
Superfast 11: One terrorist killed in Baramulla
3:47
Superfast 11: One terrorist killed in Baramulla

Trending Videos

1:52
BJP President JP Nadda's mega road show in Patna
13:7
Why did the new excise policy fail in Delhi
3:39
Uproar over Governor Koshyari's statement
8:13
5 student leaders are being investigated by ED
3:47
Superfast 11: One terrorist killed in Baramulla
Arpita Mukherjee,bengal recruitment scam,Partha Chatterjee,luxury car,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,Breaking News,Bengal,bengal school job scam,arpita mukherjee partha chatterjee,teacher recruitment 2022,teacher recruitment scam in west bengal,Arpita Mukherjee belgharia flat,school job scam,teacher job scam,scam in west bengal,SSC scam,SSC scam in West Bengal,ssc scam west bengal,Belgharia Flat,ED,ed raid in west bengal,raid,WB,WB SSC scam,