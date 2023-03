videoDetails

Arth Fest 2023: Pankaj Tripathi comments on his first look in Atal Ji's Biopic

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Arth Fest was organized on the occasion of Holi. Pankaj Tripathi had a special conversation with Zee News during the fest. When asked about playing the role of Atal ji and his first look, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, 'I was also shocked whether I too could have looked like this?'.