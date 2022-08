Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Visit: Aam Aadmi Party Press conference

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on his Gujarat tour where he has made a scathing attack on the BJP. Kejriwal has said that leaving the issue of inflation and unemployment, BJP is playing the game of CBI-ED.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

