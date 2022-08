Arvind Kejriwal is on mission Gujarat

Arvind Kejriwal is on mission Gujarat. While addressing a meeting in Ahmedabad, he said that if the Aam Aadmi Party government comes in power in Gujarat, they will waive the old electricity bills of the people.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

