Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal said on Gujarat tour, there is no professional tax in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a Gujarat tour. Addressing a public meeting in Somnath here, he said that there is no professional tax in Delhi.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

