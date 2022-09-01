NewsVideos

Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at BJP in Delhi Legislative Assembly

Speaking in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal once again targeted the BJP and said that the allegations leveled against Manish Sisodia are false. We are constantly working to improve the education system of Delhi. Our focus is on doing good deeds, everyone should do the same. no one is going to gain anything from raid.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:08 PM IST
