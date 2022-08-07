NewsVideos

Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement regarding the tribals of Gujarat

Gujarat Visit: Kejriwal said that he will give employment to every unemployed youth of Gujarat, just as the party gives employment in Delhi. He will give unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 every month till the youth do not find job.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
