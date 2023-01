videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive: People are being intimidated by Islam - Owaisi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 12:21 AM IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that there is no threat to Islam in India but the rhetoric of the supremacy of Muslims must have been abandoned. After this now AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at him. Watch Asaduddin Owaisi's Exclusive on Zee News.