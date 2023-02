videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out On Dhirendra Shastri's Hindu Rashtra Statement,says,'Will The Constitution Be Abolished?'

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Baba Dhirendra Shastri had given a statement regarding Hindu nation. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on this statement and asked, 'Will you abolish the constitution?'. Know the statement of Dhirendra Shastri and Owaisi in detail.