Ashwath Narayan said- 'We will give a better model than UP, the time has come to kill the criminals in the encounter'
A senior Karnataka minister has warned that the state government will be five times ahead of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in tackling anti-social elements and criminals. It will not hesitate to carry out encounters to restore law and order.
