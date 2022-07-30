Ashwath Narayan said- 'We will give a better model than UP, the time has come to kill the criminals in the encounter'

A senior Karnataka minister has warned that the state government will be five times ahead of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in tackling anti-social elements and criminals. It will not hesitate to carry out encounters to restore law and order.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

