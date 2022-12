videoDetails

Ashwini Choubey's attack on Kharge's statement

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

Uproar continues in the winter session of Parliament. There was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the statement made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Alwar. BJP members started raising slogans demanding an apology from Kharge. Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said that such language should not be used.