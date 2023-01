videoDetails

ASI Shambhu Dayal's family to get 1 crore compensation in miscreant attack case

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Kejriwal government has made a big announcement after the death of ASI Shambhu Dayal in the attack of a miscreant. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to give the honorarium of 1 crore to the family of the ASI. Please tell that on January 4, ASI was attacked by a miscreant and on January 8, Shambhu died.