Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's action on illegal madrasas continues

In Assam, the administration took a major action and demolished an illegal madrasa with a bulldozer. This madrasa is being accused of giving jihadi training. Action was taken against the madrassa after the arrest of two suspects.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
In Assam, the administration took a major action and demolished an illegal madrasa with a bulldozer. This madrasa is being accused of giving jihadi training. Action was taken against the madrassa after the arrest of two suspects.

