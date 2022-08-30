Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's action on illegal madrasas continues

In Assam, the administration took a major action and demolished an illegal madrasa with a bulldozer. This madrasa is being accused of giving jihadi training. Action was taken against the madrassa after the arrest of two suspects.

