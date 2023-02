videoDetails

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma Makes Big Statement on Pawan Khera's Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Pawan Kheda had given an objectionable statement about PM Modi. The Congress spokesperson was arrested on Thursday in this case but Supreme Court has given him relief and he has been released on interim bail. A big statement of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma has come to fore regarding the same. He said that, 'the accused tendered an unconditional apology'