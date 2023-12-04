trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695373
Assembly Election Results 2023: Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh tells real reason of BJP's victory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Assembly Election Results 2023: Important statement from BJP President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh has come out on the victory in the assembly elections held in four states. He has said that BJP contested elections in all four states on the face of the Prime Minister. Listen to what he said next.
