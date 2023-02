videoDetails

Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

The budget for the year 2023 will be presented today. Earlier, astrologer Suman Kohli, in a special conversation with Zee News, commented on the effect of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's clothes on the budget. Along with this, he told that, 'This year's budget can be good for the middle and lower class.'