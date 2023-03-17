NewsVideos
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Two judges of Sasaram Civil Court have been attacked. There was a fight over where to park the car. Two people have been arrested in this case.

