Attempt to arrest ZEE NEWS anchor Rohit Ranjan

Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in Ghaziabad adjacent to Delhi. Chhattisgarh Police has reached inside his house.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in Ghaziabad adjacent to Delhi. Chhattisgarh Police has reached inside his house.