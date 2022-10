Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022: Grand preparations for Deepotsav in Ramnagari, Ayodhya

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Deepotsav preparations have been completed in Ayodhya. This year the target has been set to lit 18 lakhs lamps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi will attend the programme.