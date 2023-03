videoDetails

Azam Khan gets relief from Allahabad High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has got relief from the Allahabad High Court. The state government's plea to cancel the bail of Azam Khan has been dismissed and the Rampur court has been given liberty to file a petition.