Baat Pate Ki: 68 dead bodies recovered so far in Nepal plane crash, five Indians among passengers. Nepal Plane Crash

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Nepal Plane Crash: A passenger plane in Nepal crashed into a river valley on Sunday while landing at Pokhara airport, killing at least 68 people. There were 72 people including five Indian nationals on board the plane.