Baat Pate ki: Administrative officials are complicating the Joshimath case?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's secretary Meenakshi Sundaram's big statement has come to the fore regarding cracks in houses in Joshimath. Meenakshi said, 'Establishing a new Joshimath can be considered. So there some people have accused the administrative officer of complicating the Joshimath case.