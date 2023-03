videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

On the statement of Rahul Gandhi, there was a lot of uproar in both the houses of the Parliament even today. BJP reiterated Rahul Gandhi's demand for apology in the House. All opposition parties, including the Congress, created ruckus over the demand for JPC on the Adani issue.