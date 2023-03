videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Atiq Ahmed scared of UP police's action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

In the encounter in Banda, UP police has arrested another close friend of Atiq, Wahid. UP STF arrested Qayyum Ansari, a close aide of Atiq Ahmed, from Nepal's Kapilvastu area.