videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Baba's message is clear in UP..

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

After the Umesh Pal murder case in Uttar Pradesh, UP police is encountering criminals one by one. Baba's bulldozer is running on Atiq Ahmed's people. So, now Mukhtar Ansari's number is also appearing in this list.