Baat Pate Ki: Child mauled to death by dogs in Hyderabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

A heart-wrenching incident has happened in Hyderabad. In fact, a pack of dogs attacked a 4-year-old child in Hyderabad, after which the child died. A heart-wrenching video of this incident has come to the fore.