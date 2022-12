videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: CM Yogi ordered to review of arrangements in hospitals

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

India had already come on alert mode regarding Corona. Now different states of India have also become alert on Corona. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to review of the arrangements regarding corona in hospitals.