videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Gathering of journalists in divine court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Accepting the challenge, Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham held a divine court in Raipur. There was a gathering of national media in this court of Baba. After this Baba showed many miracles in front of the journalists.