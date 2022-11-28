NewsVideos

Baat Pate Ki: Men with swords attack police van carrying Aftab

|Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Some people in Delhi have tried to attack Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab with a sword. In fact, Aftab was brought to the FSL office in Rohini in a Delhi Police van.

