Baat Pate Ki: Nitish Kumar's advice, Congress's answer

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

JDU National President Nitish Kumar has given his suggestion to the opposition parties. He said that if the opposition unites in 2024. So BJP will settle in less than 100 seats. Many other parties have justified the suggestion of Nitish Kumar. So the BJP counterattacked and said that Nitish Kumar should first handle Bihar.