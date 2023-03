videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan ex minister Sheikh Rasheed threatens India!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

Sheikh Rasheed, who was a minister in the government of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, has once again given India goosebumps. Sheikh Rasheed has threatened not to ring the bell in Birla ji temple from the stage.