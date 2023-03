videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi again attacks BJP-RSS in London

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

Attacking the Modi government again, Rahul Gandhi from London has said that the leaders of the opposition are not allowed to speak anywhere. Rahul has termed the ideology of BJP and Sangh as hatred, on which many BJP leaders including Union Minister Anurag Thakur have retaliated.