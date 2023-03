videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Recitation of Akhand Ramayan will be held during Navaratri in Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

In every district of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will give 1-1 lakh rupees for reciting Durga Saptashati and Ramayana during Chaitra Navratri. As soon as the religious announcement of the Yogi government was issued, there was a political ruckus. The opposition also opened a front against this plan.