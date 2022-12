Baat Pate Ki: Russia rejects Pak's demand to provide subsidized oil

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

Russia simply refused to give discounted crude oil to Pakistan. A delegation of Pakistani officials had sought 30 to 40 per cent discount on crude oil in talks with Russian officials. But, on the very next day of this conversation, Russia flatly refused to give any kind of discount to Pakistan in crude oil.