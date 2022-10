Baat Pate Ki: Schools closed in many districts due to rain in UP

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

Rain continues to wreak havoc in many districts of UP. People are upset due to heavy rains in Bijnor, Sitapur, Bulandshahr. Due to heavy rains, all board schools up to class 12 in Lucknow are closed today.