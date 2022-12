videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Security tightened on New Year's celebrations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 12:52 AM IST

On the arrival of the new year, security has been chalked out in the famous cities of the country. So, first of all, the New Year is being celebrated in Australia and New Zealand. The new year has been welcomed with great enthusiasm in both countries.