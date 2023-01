videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: 'Shashi Tharoor' hit back at those who called Rahul Gandhi Pappu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has given a befitting reply to those who addressed Rahul Gandhi as Pappu. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed the image of Rahul Gandhi. He answers all the issues very seriously.