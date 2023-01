videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: The five accused seen in new CCTV footage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

A new video has surfaced in the Kanjhawala case, in which the accused in the car were seen getting down from the car and going to the auto. One of the accused was also seen going behind the car and looking down. Questions are also being raised on Nidhi's statement.