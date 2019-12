Babri masjid supporter's letter to PM Modi: There should be no delay in Ram Mandir's construction

One of the main litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case Mohammed Iqbal Ansari on Sunday, 29 December, wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Now there should be no delay in the construction of Ram temple. #RamMandir #IqbalAnsari #ZeeNews