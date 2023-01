videoDetails

Bad words of Loni MLA kill fake electricity officials on the spot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

BJP MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni, Nandkishore Gurjar has given a controversial statement. The residents of the area told the BJP MLA that on the pretext of checking the meters some people enter the house and do extortion. See in the video what the MLA said on this episode.