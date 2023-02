videoDetails

Bad words of SP MP Burq says- Hindustan was never a Hindu nation and will never be

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Controversial leader and party's MP from Sambhal district Shafiqur Rahman Barq has also entered the race. He made controversial remarks and said that India was never a Hindu nation, nor is it, and will never become a Hindu nation.