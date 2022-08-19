ATS foiled Jaish's plot against India

Before the Independence Day, UP ATS had arrested Habibul, a terrorist from Kanpur, Saifullah a terrorist from Bihar and Nadeem, a terrorist from Saharanpur. The interrogation of terrorist Saifullah is going on and the investigating agencies have reached his relatives.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

