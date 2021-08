Badi Bahas: Government will be formed in UP with 'OBC Bill'?

Amidst the uproar, the monsoon session of Parliament has almost been washed away, but now the ruckus of the opposition seems to be going in vain due to a move of the government. Just before the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Central Government has introduced a bill giving rights to the states on OBC reservations. After which the opposition also had to say that we are together.