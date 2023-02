videoDetails

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri Comments on Arshad Madani's Om-Allah Statement

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Baba Dhirendra Shastri commented on Maulana Arshad Madani's Om-Allah statement and said, 'Madani is also Sanatani'. Watch exclusive interview of Bageshwar Baba in this report.