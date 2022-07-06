Bajrang Dal leader Sarvesh Tiwari attacked in Thane

Bajrang Dal leader Sarvesh Tiwari in Thane has accused unknown people of attacking him. Sarvesh Tiwari said that the PFI-backed activists attacked on July 1 for protesting against the Udaipur massacre. In this case, the police has registered an FIR and is investigating the matter.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

