Bajrang Dal leader Sarvesh Tiwari attacked in Thane

Bajrang Dal leader Sarvesh Tiwari in Thane has accused unknown people of attacking him. Sarvesh Tiwari said that the PFI-backed activists attacked on July 1 for protesting against the Udaipur massacre. In this case, the police has registered an FIR and is investigating the matter.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
