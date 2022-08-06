NewsVideos

Bajrang Punia wins gold at CWG 2022

Bajrang Punia has created history in the 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India has won another gold medal. Bajrang Punia has won a medal for India in the men's freestyle 65kg category. He defeated the Canadian player by 9-2 in the wrestling final.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 01:58 AM IST
