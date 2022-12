videoDetails

Barabanki Bulldozer: Action against illegal house of land mafia Amarjeet Verma worth Rs 10 Crores

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Bulldozer Action has been taken against the illegal house of land mafia Amarjit Verma worth Rs 10 crore in UP's Barabanki. The land mafia, guilty of the Gangster Act, was accused of occupying the barren land of the village and erecting a brothel. After investigation, the administration and the police together demolished the house with bulldozers.