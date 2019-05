'Baseless And Frivolous': EC rejects questions raised over movement of EVMs in UP

Calling the allegations of mishandling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Trail Machines) in strongrooms in Uttar Pradesh ‘frivolous’ and ‘baseless’, the Election Commission on Tuesday said that the ‘EVMs were in proper security and protocol was being followed ahead of counting of votes on May 23'. Watch this video to know more.