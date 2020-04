Be alert! ‘Yamraj’, ‘Chitragupta’ on Jammu streets to spread awareness on COVID-19

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, artists from Jammu collaborated with police and administration to spread awareness. These artists disguised as ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupta’ from Hindu mythology to give message to locals to follow rules during lockdown period. The ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupta’ were seen interacting with people who were wandering on the roads and asked them to take necessary preventive measures. The nation is under lockdown till May 03.